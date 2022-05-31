Man Charged With Murder Following Discover Of Body At Venus Bay

Police have charged a NSW man with murder after a man’s body was discovered at Venus Bay on Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

The 64-year-old man’s body was discovered at a Sandham Street holiday home on Monday with emergency services being called to the scene at around 10:30AM.

Police arrested a 43-year-old man at a NSW Central Coast property later that day and charged him with murder.

The deceased was believed to have been known to the 43-year-old.

The man has been refused bail and is set to face the Port Lincoln Magistrates Court today.

Police have since identified the 64-year-old as Peter Hillier, who was believed to have been travelling with the 43-year-old who was listed as a missing person back in 2020.

According to police, the two men had made plans to travel around Australia with Mr Hillier purchasing a Mercedes motor home while in Adelaide.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the motor home to contact police immediately.

The motor home is mostly white with blue markings along the side.

Police say they are looking for anyone who may have spotted Mr Hillier or the motor home after 7AM on Monday, May 29.

Superintendent Des Bray said anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

"We want to map out their movements and what they were doing and build a picture of Peter's movements since he's left NSW,” he said.

"Police have started talking with neighbours and local businesses and we do know they stayed in several holiday homes.

"Peter's body was found in a holiday home. His Mercedes motor home is very distinctive. The Mercedes motor home has been seized by police."

Police are continuing the investigation into the alleged murder today.

