Man Charged With Drink Driving After Three Car Collision

A man has been charged after a three-car collision on a major Townsville intersection which left one person hospitalised.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Woolcock and Ingham Road after 7.30 on Sunday evening.

Three cars were involved in the collision, which caused airbags to be deployed and scattered debris across the roads.

Paramedics transported one person to hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

A 43-year-old Mount Louisa man has been charged with a mid-range drink driving and will face Townsville Magistrate’s Court later this month.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact police on 1800 333 000.

