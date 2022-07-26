Man Charged With Attempted Murder Over Stabbing In South Townsville

Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old man with attempted murder over a stabbing in South Townsville on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to Nelson Street in South Townsville at around 1:30PM Tuesday afternoon following reports of a disturbance.

It is alleged that a 38-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with a knife.

The 38-year-old was transported to Townsville Hospital to be treated for lacerations to the neck and punctures to his shoulder and back.

The man is currently believed to be in a stable condition.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man at the scene, charging him with attempting murder.

The 27-year-old is set to face the Townsville Magistrates Court today.

