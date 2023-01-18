Man Charged With Attempted Murder Over Royal Park Shooting

Police have charged a man with attempted murder over the shooting of a man in Royal Park on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called out to Brandwood Street at Royal Park following reports of a shooting.

Police arrived to find a 47-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to Royal Adelaide Hospital with minor injuries.

Police arrested a man at around midnight at a Croydon Park home.

The 44-year-old man is facing several charges including failing to answer questions under the Firearms Act, attempted murder and carrying an offensive weapon.

The suspect is set to face the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

