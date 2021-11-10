Man Charged Over Fatal Stanwell Ambulance Crash

Police have charged a 41-year-old man over a horror fatal crash in Stanwell in October that killed two people.

The man behind the wheel of a truck was travelling along the Capricornia Highway when it slammed into the back of an ambulance which was at a stop at temporary roadwork traffic lights.

The impact caused extensive damage, pushing the ambulance off the roadway where it then rolled.

An 87-year-old patient and a 65-year-old nurse died at the scene, while two other passengers had to be cut out of the vehicle by Queensland Fire and Emergency crews.

The 41-year-old Brisbane man has been charged with two counts of dangerous operations of a motor vehicle causing death.

He will face the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

