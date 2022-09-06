Man Charged Over Alleged Violent Stabbing In Surfers Paradise

24-year-old to face court today

Article heading image for Man Charged Over Alleged Violent Stabbing In Surfers Paradise

A 24-year-old man has been charged over an alleged assault in Surfers Paradise overnight.

The man was arrested by police after allegedly slashing a 30-year-old man’s face late on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to Peninsular Drive in Surfers Paradise just before midnight on Monday evening following reports of a stabbing.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.  

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 30-year-old man suffering from lacerations to his face.

The man was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Police later arrested a 24-year-old man before charging him with grievous bodily harm.

The man is set to face the Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories: 

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

Georgie Marr

6 September 2022

Article by:

Georgie Marr

Crime
Stabbing
The Queensland Briefing
Listen Live!
Crime
Stabbing
The Queensland Briefing
Crime
Stabbing
The Queensland Briefing
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs