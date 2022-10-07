Man Charged Over Alleged Savage Attack In Burleigh Heads

A man has been charged over the savage attack on another man in Burleigh Heads last month.

Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Detectives have charged a 19-year-old man with grievous bodily harm over an alleged violent altercation in late September.

According to police, the 19-year-old Tweed Heads man and a 23-year-old Palm Beach man entered into an argument out the front of a takeaway food shop along the Gold Coast Highway at around 1AM on September 25.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Police have alleged that the 19-year-old man punched the 23-year-old man in the face causing serious injuries including missing teeth.

The Palm Beach man was later hospitalised and forced to undergo surgery for a broken jaw.

Following a media appeal, the 19-year-old turned himself into police at Broadbeach Police Station on Thursday morning and has since been charged with grievous bodily harm.

The Tweed Heads man is set to face Southport Magistrates Court on Friday, November 4.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.