Man Charged Over Alleged Gumtree Pup Cruelty

A Camillo man will front court in October on animal cruelty charges after RSPCA were alerted to starving, faeces-covered puppies sold through Gumtree.

Two eight-week-old American Staffies were found in a small, barricaded crate at the accused man’s Camillo property.

With no food or water, the pups were seized by RSPCA inspectors and inspected by an emergency vet before being taken to the RSPCA in Malaga.

The 51-year-old is facing two charges of animal cruelty on the basis of confining them

RSPCA WA received cruelty reports about more than 1300 puppies in the 2021-2022 financial year.

Report cruelty 24/7 on 1300 CRUELTY (1300 278 358) or at rspcawa.org.au.

