Man Charged In Alleged Morandah Servo Robbery And Assault

A Morandah man has been charged following an alleged robbery at a United servo on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old man is accused of demanding money from the service desk at the Mills Avenue station about 8:30pm before taking off with a small sum of cash.

The Central Queensland Briefing

A short time later the alleged thief was allegedly involved in a fisty altercation with an Archer Drive resident, leaving the resident with facial injuries.

Police caught up with the man around 4am on Sunday morning, charging him with one count each of enter premises with intent, robbery, deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm.

He faced the Moranbah Magistrates Court on Monday.

