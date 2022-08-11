Man Charged Following Alleged Assault At Warnbro Service Station

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly running over a man with his car at a service station on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the accused entered the Warnbro service station at around 8:20PM on Wednesday evening to purchase some items.

The man is then believed to have exited the Caltex before getting into his Mitsubishi Lancer.

Another man known to the accused is then believed to have hopped into the passenger’s seat before the two men began arguing.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Police believe the 29-year-old man exited the passenger’s seat and attempted to walk away before allegedly being mowed down by the 33-year-old driver.

The car is believed to have driven up onto the curb before allegedly hitting the victim and trapping him under the car.

A number of witnesses rushed to the aid of the man, lifting the vehicle off him.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they treated the 29-year-old before he was transported to the Royal Perth Hospital for treatment to third degree burns on his back.

Police arrested the 33-year-old driver and charged him with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent to harm and no authority to drive.

The man is set to face the Rockingham Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.