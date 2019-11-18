Man charged after allegedly stealing motorcycle in Woolgoolga

A man has been charged with several driving offences on the state’s Coffs Coast.

About 11pm yesterday (Sunday 17 November 2019), police will allege a 22-year-old man attended Safety Beach, near Woolgoolga, to test drive a Kawasaki motorcycle for private sale; however, when he failed to return to owner contacted police.

A short time later, officers attached to Traffic & Highway Patrol attempted to stop a motorcycle matching the description seen travelling south on the Pacific Highway.

The motorcycle sped away and a pursuit was initiated with police alleging the rider reached speeds of up to 250km/h. The pursuit was immediately terminated due to safety concerns.

A short time later, police were called to the intersection of Solitary Islands Way and Old Bucca Road, Moonee Beach, after reports a motorcycle had crashed to the side of the roadway.

Police searched nearby bushland where they arrested a 22-year-old man.

The Queensland man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with offences including take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, driving whilst disqualified, police pursuit, possess prohibited drug, and drive under the influence of prohibited drugs.

He was refused bail to face Coffs Harbour Local Court today (Monday 18 November 2019).