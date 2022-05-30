Man Arrested Following Cake Attack On Mona Lisa Painting

Police have arrested and placed a 36-year-old man in psychiatric care after he spread cake across the glass case that protects the Mona Lisa in what he claimed was a climate change protest.

The man claimed that artists are not paying enough attention to what is happening on “the planet”.

Louvre Museum officials refused to comment on the incident which occurred on Sunday.

The famous art piece by Leonardo da Vinci remained unharmed due to the bulletproof glass it was encased in.

The incident was witnessed and captured on camera by several onlookers.

During the incident, the man preceded to speak in French about the impact artists are having on the earth.

“There are people who are destroying the Earth … All artists, think about the Earth. That’s why I did this. Think of the planet.”

This isn’t the first time someone has attempted to damage the painting after a man from Bolivia threw a rock at the artwork back in 1956.

Following the incident, officials placed the artwork behind a temperature controlled bulletproof glass case.

