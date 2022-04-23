Malinauskas Confirms SA Ready To Ditch Close Contact Rules

Within the next few days, South Australia will drop seven-day isolation for close contacts of COVID cases, reports say.

During a meeting with the Emergency Management Council on Friday, the decision was made to fall in line with NSW and Victoria.

Close contacts will now undergo five RATs over a seven-day period since being exposed to COVID.

In addition, close contacts must wear masks outside the house setting and must not visit high-risk settings (aged-care sites, hospitals).

The easing of restrictions will begin on Saturday, April 30.

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas explained why the time is now to make the changes in a safe matter, citing the easing of mask rules last week not leading to a rise in case numbers.

"This will relieve a lot of South Australians, whether they be workers, whether they be small businesses who are currently having to experience the difficulties that the virus presents," Malinauskas said.

"We can do this because our hospital system as it currently stands — although it is under substantial pressure — is managing to cope in difficult circumstances."

