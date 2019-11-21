Male Contraception Could Be Available In 2020

At last!

Article heading image for Male Contraception Could Be Available In 2020

A male contraceptive could be available in the next 6 months with Indian scientists completing trials on the drug.

 

Awaiting approval from health authorities, the drug is injected in the groin and can last up to 13 years! The Hit Network's Gawndy thinks he would give it a crack...

LISTEN BELOW

To hear the full Male Contraception chat; Listen Below

Here's Something You May Have Missed!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android  for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

 

13 minutes ago

Pill
Listen Live!
Pill
Pill
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs