Makes These School Holidays Epic At The KidsTown Carnival

With the traditional ‘KidsFest’ moving to the Easter School holidays in 2020, a carnival is coming to Greater Shepparton and taking over KidsTown for the upcoming school holidays.

Spread over two big weeks from Saturday 21 September to Sunday 6 October there will be a giant Ferris Wheel, Dodgem Cars, Tea Cup rides and lots more to see and do at KidsTown these holidays.

To get the holidays off to a great start for families around the region, for the first Saturday and Sunday only you can purchase unlimited ride wrist bands for $35 to use between 10am to 2pm.

Greater Shepparton City Council Manager Active Living David Booth said the carnival event will host a number of activities for children of all ages.

“Not only will there be carnival rides that remain onsite for the entire school holidays but KidsTown will also be hosts for a number of activities including Activities in the Park programs, a beautiful water colour workshop by SAM and the final instalment of Word and Mouths zombie maze DeadzTown,” Mr Booth said.

“KidsTown is one of the region’s most popular family destinations with 5 acres of grounds to explore it’s wonderful we can enhance the experience for locals and visitors with additional carnival rides and activities.”

As an added feature for this Saturday only, there will be food trucks, show bags and a magnificent firework display to welcome the carnival to KidsTown.

For more information on the program of activities coming to the carnival visit KidsTown Facebook page or phone 5831 4213.