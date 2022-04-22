Make Your Own ANZAC Biscuits With This Simple Recipe

It's ANZAC Day and there's no better day on the calendar to make delicious ANZAC Biscuits than today. If you're looking for a simple recipe to follow, we have one for you!

You're going to need:



1 cup rolled oats

1 cup plain flour

1 cup dessicated coconut

1/2 cup caster sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

125g butter

2 tbs golden syrup

1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

How to make:

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Line trays with baking paper.

Combine flour, oats, coconut and sugar.

Place butter and syrup in a small saucepan over a low heat. Stir occasionally for 3 minutes or until butter is melted. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes.

Add the bicarb soda with 1 1/2 tbs of boiling water in a small bowl.

Add to oat mixture with butter mixture and stir until combined.

Roll mixture into balls (tablespoon) and place onto trays. Gently press each ball to flatten.

Bake for 15 minutes until crisp and set aside to cool.

Enjoy!

Lest We Forget.

Hailey Bieber Divides Fans With Her Cookie Baking Hack

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android