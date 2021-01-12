Make The Change & Log Onto TAFE QLD's Online Open Day This January!

If you find yourself daydreaming about a great career and you're not sure how to start or how to get there, then you need to come along to the TAFE Queensland Online Open Day in 2021!

Make the change in 2021 and log onto the LIVE online information sessions and take up the opportunity to chat with TAFE Queensland's experienced teachers on January 14.

With new TAFE facilities being opened in Ashmore and Southport in 2021, it's an exciting time to jump on board!

Now, here's a promising statistic! Four out of five TAFE Queensland students secure a job within three months after graduating! So, there's never been a better time to explore study options than at your own pace during TAFE's Online Open Day.

Each session will give you an overview about the courses in your study area of interest, as well as help you to map out the best study pathway for the career of your dreams!

The best part is you can attend different sessions to learn about different study areas. All study areas will be covered across animal care, beauty and hairdressing, business, community services, creative industries, early childhood, events, general education, hospitality and cookery, information technology, music, nursing and health, sports and fitness, and trade programs.

But if you're still not sure what path you want to take, you can take TAFE Queensland's quiz, myPROFILER! This free online tool can help you uncover what's important to you, what you're interested in, and suggest personalised career options based on your preferences. Not only that, but you'll be given examples of famous people in that area of work - you know, for that little bit of extra inspo!

If you're keen to attend TAFE Queensland's Online Open Day, simply register now and go in the draw to win 1 of 10 digital Prezzee vouchers!



