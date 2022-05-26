'Make No Doubt’ Affirmative Consent Ad Campaign Targets Real Issues Ahead Of NSW Changes

A new social media campaign will be rolled out ahead of affirmative sexual consent laws coming into effect in New South Wales next week.

With the help of experts and campaigners, including survivor advocate Saxon Mullins, the “Make No Doubt” campaign depicts scenes that young people could easily find themselves in, like party pashes, drunken encounters and booty-call texts.

Unlike the Morrison government’s milkshake consent video, Mullins said the ads are direct and realistic, they aim to provide tools for young people about how to ask for consent, and respect when someone says “no”.

“It says exactly what is happening [and] there is no talking around the issue,” she said.

“Talking around the issue feeds into that uncomfortable awkwardness that people sometimes feel trying to initiate these conversations,

“That’s the main difference between that and some other campaigns we’ve seen that have tried to be coy in a space where you cannot be coy,” Mullins said.

Launched on Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and Tinder on Wednesday, the videos will target people aged 18 and over.

Coming at it from a whole community approach, NSW attorney general, Mark Speakman, said the education blitz formed an important part of the latest reforms.

“Changing the law is one thing but at the end of the day it is about changing community attitudes,

“These are commonsense laws. They’re not about some kind of woke lawyer view of the world. They’re about fundamental decency,” he said.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, call 1800RESPECT or contact the NSW Sexual Violence Helpline on 1800 424 017.

