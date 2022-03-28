Major Weather Warning Issued Across South-East Queensland And Northern NSW

The flooding disaster continues to worsen in northern New South Wales and south-east Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a Severe Weather Warning, early Tuesday morning, for heavy rainfall in Brisbane and the Gold Coast, with flash flooding likely in some areas south of Jimboomba and east of Warwick.

With over 200 millimetres of rain expected to hit parts of south-east Queensland, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) warn lives are at risk.

"We've got a severe weather warning that is covering parts from Noosa southwards down to the border and towards locations such as Warwick and including the Scenic Rim and the Lockyer Valley," BOM forecaster David Grant said on Monday.

"We could see even totals in excess of 200 millimetres over a six-hour period."

Meanwhile, flood warning and evacuation orders have been issued for areas across the Northern Rivers, with heavy rainfall continuing to thrash the flood-affected region.

By 5am Tuesday, Billinudgel were ordered to evacuate, while residents in low-lying parts of Mullumbimby were given their marching orders by 7am.

While, Dalby in the Western Downs area, was on emergency flood alert overnight with Myall Creek and the Condamine River under a Major Flood Warning.

NSW SES has started evacuating residents in Tumbulgum and its surrounding areas as up to 300mm of rainfall are forecast to hit the Northern Rivers later today.

“Locally intense rainfall leading to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is possible,” the Bureau warned residents in the Northern Rivers, parts of the Northern Tablelands and the Mid North Coast.

“Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Tenterfield and Dorrigo.”

It follows a tragic start to the week, where one man was found dead, and another went missing in two separate incidents on Monday.

In both incidents, vehicles were trapped in floodwaters on the Darling Downs.

