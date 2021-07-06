A major IVF bungle involving South Australian families has seen women who used donor embryos now told their own may have been viable all along.

It's the result of a bungled genetic testing program being used in Adelaide-based fertility clinic Repromed, which has now been axed.

Major IVF bungle devastates South Australian families

A number of women were told their embryos were destroyed after a faulty genetic screening program deemed them ‘abnormal.’

The blunder has resulted in a landmark class action that could result in tens of millions of Australian families.

The class action claims that women made life altering decisions based on the information they received from the IVF clinic.

