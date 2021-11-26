Major Flood Warning For Hunter River

The Bureau Of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a major 'flood warning' for parts of NSW's upper Hunter region.

Floodwaters continue to flow and swell river systems across the eastern parts of the country.

Following heavy rainfall on Friday 26 November there is concern for travellers at Kingdon Ponds.

"Major flooding is occurring along the Upper Hunter," a Bureau spokesperson said.

"The Scone at Kingdon Ponds is likely to reach around 3.90 metres Friday morning, with major flooding."

A major freight passageway for NSW, The New England Highway is currently drenched between Scone and Aberdeen.

Stop-slow traffic orders have been put in place by emergency services to avoid floodwaters.

"Local residents are advised to take care and move to higher ground. The river is at 3.74m and still rising. Major flood is predicted," the Upper Hunter Shire Council said.

Services of the Newcastle light rail have been suspended, as evacuation warnings emerge for Scone residents.

