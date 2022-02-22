Major Crime Detectives Search For Body Of Missing Man

Major Crime detectives have launched a full-scale search of the Mid North for any sign of missing man Robert Atkins.

The massive search operation will run from Tuesday until Thursday between Orroroo and Peterborough.

The search is part of Task Force Southern, which was launched back in December and focuses on violence over drug debts throughout a number of suburbs in Adelaide’s south.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

These unpaid drug debts have resulted in the death of at least three men including Mr Atkins, Jeff Mundy and Trevor King.

The body of Trevor King was discovered back in January of 2020 in West Lakes, with police ruling the death a suicide.

Police later determined that King had been tortured and murdered.

Mr Atkins is believed to have been held against his will and tortured for a week before being transported to another location and murdered in Port Pirie.

Atkin’s body is yet to be located.

CCTV footage of Jeff Mundy outside of a chemist on December 19, 2020 is the last time Mundy was seen alive.

There has been no evidence that Mundy is still alive, and his body is yet to be located.

All suspects and victims have been linked back to the drug world with police currently looking into at least 15 offenders.

The investigation has led police to believe that a number of deaths previously ruled overdoses, could actually be more victims.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.