Maggie Island Netflix Stars Take Us Behind The Scenes Of 'Izzy's Koala World'

All the happenings of Magnetic Island's Koala Hospital have been viewed globally thanks to the Netflix series Izzy's Koala World.

The 2 season series takes viewers on the journey of rehab and love that Izzy's family give to local koalas in need. Izzy and her Vet Mum, Ali joined Carley Whittington on this episode of #ThisIsTownsville. Press play to have a listen!

Ali's goal would be to have more facilities in North Queensland to care for Koalas, especially with the recent endangered classification. If you'd like to support this and the work of Magnetic Island's Koala Hospital, please visit this link.

