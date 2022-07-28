Magda Szubanski Is Back On Our Screens In New Drama Series 'After The Verdict'

One of our Aussie TV faves is returning in a new drama series coming soon to Channel 9! That's right, Magda Szubanski is back, and this time, as a juror.

After The Verdict tells the story of four very different Australians who have just finished jury duty on a high-profile murder trial. They think their jury experience has come to an end. They’re wrong.

Back in the real world, they have second thoughts: have they let a killer go free? And if not, who really did kill the victim? They decide to take the law into their own hands and investigate the murder themselves, and so begins a high-stakes game of cat and mouse uncovering a web of secrets, betrayal, blackmail and murder.



One of the jurors, Clara (Michelle Lim Davidson), a working mum, juggling a messy divorce in an unsatisfying job, becomes determined to uncover the truth about the murder, taking three other jurors along for the ride. Clara ropes in Margie (Szubanski), the easygoing butcher with a big heart and a wicked sense of humour, whose growing obsession with the case could end up costing her what she values the most.



The other two rogue jurors are Ollie (Lincoln Younes), a handsome and cocky real estate agent who tried to get out of jury duty, and Daniel (Sullivan Stapleton), a man of mystery whose past mistakes are starting to catch up with him, placing the lives of everyone around him in peril.



When ordinary people take the law into their own hands, things spiral out of control fast, as these four vigilantes discover.

After The Verdict premieres Wednesday, August 10 at 8:45pm on Channel 9 and 9Now!

