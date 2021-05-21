Magda Szubanski Comments On A Possible ’Kath & Kim’ Reunion!

What would they all be up to now?

Article heading image for Magda Szubanski Comments On A Possible ’Kath & Kim’ Reunion!

Riley Turner Productions

After HBO Max dropped the trailer for the Friends reunion special, nostalgic comebacks have been on the mind more than ever.

Even though the Friends reunion hasn’t even aired yet, we’re straight-up greedy and already want more specials from other hit shows, like say… Kath & Kim!

This morning, the Hit Network’s Fifi, Fev & Nick were joined by national treasure Magda Szubanski to find out all about her new gig hosting the revived Weakest Link (another comeback!) but of course, they also asked her about the potential return of Sharon Strzelecki.

Take a listen:

Entertainment News Team

21 May 2021

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

