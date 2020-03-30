- Entertainment NewsMAFS Steve Furiously Hangs Up Live On Air After He Admits He Was Never Attracted To Mishel
MAFS Steve Furiously Hangs Up Live On Air After He Admits He Was Never Attracted To Mishel
This.Is.AMAZING.
After Mishel's dramatic departure on Married At First Sight, Steve finally admitted that he was never actually attracted to her this whole time.
He also revealed the real reason why he was never affectionate with her on the show...
YIKES.
Tune in below to find out why!
