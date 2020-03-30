MAFS Steve Furiously Hangs Up Live On Air After He Admits He Was Never Attracted To Mishel

After Mishel's dramatic departure on Married At First Sight, Steve finally admitted that he was never actually attracted to her this whole time.

He also revealed the real reason why he was never affectionate with her on the show...

Eve Swain

30 March 2020

mishel and steve
