MAFS Steve Explains Himself After Telling His Mates He's Just Not That Into Mishel

In amongst all of the MAFS dinner party drama, Steve & Mishel have been dealing with drama of their own after Steve, perhaps foolishly, told his friends that he's not attracted to Mishel.

Yeah... it was pretty cringeworthy. This all happened after Mishel explicitly asked him not to bring it up at dinner and was clearly, just as shocked as the rest of Australia when he did.

Obviously, Steve had some explaining to do, so the Hit Network's Pacey & Mak thought it was only fair to bring him onto the show to tell his side of the story.

Steve tells us the full story involving secret conversations with producers, how MAFS has changed him and says his lack of attraction to Mishel is his problem, not hers.

Yeah, yeah, we've all heard that one before.

Tune into the full chat below...