MAFS Star Ella Ding Has Been Cast In A Major UK Reality TV Show!

Married At First Sight Australia 2021 star, Ella Ding, has landed a spot on a major UK reality TV show!

Ella will be joining the upcoming season of Made In Chelsea, a much-loved British reality show featuring a group of young men and women in their 20s from affluent families who live in the borough of Chelsea and go through various ups and downs in their lives.

The series revealed the news on their Instagram with a carousel of photos of Ella with the caption, "The sun may have set on Mallorca but there’s a new ray of sunshine coming to Chelsea this autumn. ☀️ @ellamayding, welcome to #MadeInChelsea #MAFSA"

Check out the post here:

Not only that, but it appears Ella might already have a love interest lined up! Yahoo Lifestyle has reported that the Aussie reality star could be linked with Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire.

Apparently they've been flirting over Instagram and when producers got wind of it, they tried to lock in Ella ASAP!

We're super excited to see the ultimate Aussie X UK reality TV crossover!

