MAFS Star Al Perkins Has Been Spotted Filming Love Island Australia!

It's the ultimate reality TV crossover that we've been waiting for!

MAFS larrikin Al Perkins is officially filming Love Island Australia in Spain as we SPEAK!

Here's everything we know:

The shoey-loving reality star didn't end up finding love on MAFS, so what's the next best thing? Another Channel 9 reality show, of course!

We're so excited to see what he gets up to in the villa, shoeys and all.

