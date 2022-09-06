MAFS Star Al Perkins Has Been Spotted Filming Love Island Australia!

Coming back on our TV screens!

Article heading image for MAFS Star Al Perkins Has Been Spotted Filming Love Island Australia!

It's the ultimate reality TV crossover that we've been waiting for!

MAFS larrikin Al Perkins is officially filming Love Island Australia in Spain as we SPEAK!

Here's everything we know: 

@hitentertainmentaus This is SO exciting! ❤️🏝 Are you keen to watch Al on Love Island Australia?! #HitEntertainment #MAFS #LoveIslandAu #AlPerkins #celebs #loveisland ♬ original sound - Hit Entertainment

The shoey-loving reality star didn't end up finding love on MAFS, so what's the next best thing? Another Channel 9 reality show, of course!

We're so excited to see what he gets up to in the villa, shoeys and all.

Amber Lowther

6 September 2022

