MAFS Stacey Opens Up About Her Struggles With An Eating Disorder

WARNING: Distressing content

Article heading image for MAFS Stacey Opens Up About Her Struggles With An Eating Disorder

Mental health issues are a serious issue which many people struggle with and reality tv stars are no different.

This morning on Adelaide's Hit 107, Bec & Cosi talked to Married At First Sight's, Stacey Hampton who shared a very emotional and personal message to people who experience mental health issues.

She even revealed that she has very deep mental health struggles herself to the point that she has to be medicated.

Tune in below to hear her full story:

Eve Swain

3 hours ago

Article by:

Eve Swain

