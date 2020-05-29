MAFS Stacey Hampton Macks On With Her New Guy: But Who Is He?

Married At First Sight star, Stacey Hampton has appeared to have moved on from ex, Michael Goonan, sharing intimate photos with her new guy.

Stacey has been seeing someone called Mick and they've been posting about each other on social media over the past week.

The two are in Sydney - apparently Stacey has been doing some photo shoots with co-star, Lizzie Sobinoff.

We've done some digging and here's what we've found out about Stacey's relationship & her new guy!

