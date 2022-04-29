MAFS Selina Chhaur Has Debuted Her New Look On Social Media!

MAFS 2022 bride Selina Chhaur has changed up her look, debuting it on her socials!

You'll recognise Selina as having her blonde balayage hair on the show. But now, she has taken to TikTok and Instagram to show off a new look, while also ditching her blue contact lenses.

Selina ended up changing her hair colour to a lovely brown shade:

Her MAFS co-stars took to the comments to compliment Chhaur on her transformation.

Popular MAFS participant Brent wrote, "We miss you Sel!!!", while Ella wrote, "Ahhh yes queen love it so much"

Two of the most controversial brides also commented, Olivia writing, "You look gorgeous as always" and Carolina wrote, "Love the new hair look on you girly".

Tamara also chimed in with, "I LOVE ITTTTTT".

All of the MAFS 2022 participants have only just been given access back to their social media accounts from Channel 9, so you bet we'll be watching this space to see what happens next!

MAFS Expert Mel Schilling Reveals The Three Ways To Tell If You're Compatible With Someone

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android