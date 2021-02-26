MAFS Samantha Admits Despite Their ‘One Night Stand’ Issues They’re Still Together Now!

Article heading image for MAFS Samantha Admits Despite Their ‘One Night Stand’ Issues They’re Still Together Now!

After the couple got married and spent the night together, as it turns out, doing the deed on the first night really does pay off!

Married At First Sight's Samantha spoke to The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo about those 'one-night stand' comments with her new husband, Cameron and she actually admits they're still doing ok! 

