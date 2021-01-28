MAFS Ryan Reckons He Was Trolled By Davina's Dad

Speaking with Hit Network's Nick, Jess & Ducko ahead of the heavily anticipated MAFS reunion this Sunday night, Ryan Gallagher didn't hold back on his feelings on fellow cast members and what we can expect to see out of them.

Revealing he only went on the show because of the paycheque and free dinner, he admitted he didn't want to see any of his old cast-members.

After how things were left between him, Davina & Dean on season 5...we're not that surprised!

He even revealed Davina's dad trolled him while he was on live TV!

