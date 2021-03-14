- Entertainment NewsMAFS Patrick Finally Reveals What He Really Knows About Belinda’s 73 Year Old Boyfriend
MAFS Patrick Finally Reveals What He Really Knows About Belinda’s 73 Year Old Boyfriend
THE. TEA.
Channel 9
Disclaimer: not everything you see or hear on TV is true!
Married At First Sight's Patrick spoke to The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo and revealed not only why he deliberately set up the fight between Sam and Bryce, but what he actually knows about Belinda's not-so-innocent past!
Take a listen to the full chat below:
