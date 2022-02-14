MAFS Olivia & Jackson Reveal V-Day Plans & What Fights To Expect!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by MAFS couple, Olivia and Jackson, who shared what they're getting up to on Valentine's Day and, who they're friends with from the show.

We wanted to know what was happening with the couple this Valentine's Day, and we got Jackson to answer!

Jackson & Olivia also told us how they feel about the MAFS experts, and who they're still friends with...as well as some info on what we can expect.

Missed the chat? Here's what they said about V-Day and the other couples:

Check out our new podcast, Date For It!

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!