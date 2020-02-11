101.9 The Fox Melbourne
MAFS Michael Slams The 'Biggest Liar' On The Show

These dinner parties will be crazy

Michael and Stacey were the latest to tie the knot on Married at First Sight, with things a little tense at their ceremony.

Despite that, the businessman had only kind words about his bride, insisting things heat up at the Honeymoon!

Taking advantage of his blatant honesty, the Hit Network decided to play a game with him, asking him to name which contestants best matched the words selfless, wild, narcissist and liar. 

His response to "liar" was VERY surprising, take a listen!

MAFS
MAFS
MAFS
