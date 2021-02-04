MAFS Michael Lets Loose By Savagely Replying To All The Spiciest Q&A's On The Show!

The boyfriend (or technically husband??) to Martha Kalifatidis literally doesn't hold back on any of the juicy Married At First Sight details in a series of savage TikToks!

The MAFS couple, Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis, took to TikTok just before all hell broke loose on their 'all-star' reunion, which asked their followers to comment with any questions they had about the show.

It now looks like Michael is FINALLY following through with his promise and is answering them one by one.

First question: What where some of the bizarre rules you guys had to follow while on the show?

The answer:

Second question: How much where the producer's actually involved in the drama?

The answer:

The last but not least (so far) question: Are you still friends with people from MAFS?

The answer:

Well, there you have it, folks, straight from the horse's mouth!

But the real question remains, will he do more?

Considering there are only 64 comments with questions at the moment, what's another 61 replies anyway? It would be rude not to check them out... these replies are just so juicy!

