MAFS Jessika Power Confirms She Gets Into An 'Aggressive' Fight With Cyrell At The Reunion

And how many times she cried!

It's official, The Married At First Sight tea has been spilt!

MAFS star Jessika Power spoke to the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo who revealed everything you ever needed to know about the upcoming reunion. 

She opened up about how many times she actually cried during the reunion episode and that she "didn't actually start it this time" and Cyrell Paule aka Cyclone Cyrell was the one who was "very aggressive." 

Eve Swain: @Eveeswain

29 January 2021

