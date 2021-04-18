MAFS: Jake Confirms He’s In A Relationship With Influencer Sophie Guidolin

Last night we saw Married At First Sight come to a crashing finish as Bec was found out to have cheated on Jake when she returned home to Perth.

It was all caught on camera and very dramatic.

This morning, Jake joined the Hit Network’s Gawndy & Maz on air to discuss his thoughts on the show now that it’s over, including his relationship with Bec.

Jake also opened up about his current love life, revealing he’s in a relationship with health and fitness guru Sophie Guidolin!

Take a listen:

We’re so happy to hear Jake is doing well!

What were your thoughts on last night’s reunion finale? Let us know in our Facebook comments!

