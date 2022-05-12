MAFS: Holly Opens Up About Horrific Off-Camera Experiences

"You saw 1%"

Pic: Nine

Look, it’s no secret MAFS contestants generally have a hard time after the season wraps, but this is something else!

Hughesy, Ed and Erin were joined by Holly, who revealed her genuine disdain for her on-screen husband, Andrew, and fired off for how the editing deliberately portrayed her inaccurately.

Catch the chat to find out more:

