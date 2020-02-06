101.9 The Fox Melbourne
MAFS Hayley Tells ALL And It Doesn't Look Good For Her & Dave!

And she opens up about the toothbrush!

As the wedding's continue in an already explosive first week of Married at First Sight, while it's all smooth sailing currently, it looks like Hayley and Dave might be a ticking time bomb.

Loud and opinionated Hayley has already gotten off to a rough start with her new groom's parents, and some footage of a disgusting toothbrush incident have caused outrage. 

The Hit Network asked Hayley about the current state of her nuptials and she did not hold back!

