MAFS Expert Mel Schilling Reveals The Three Ways To Tell If You're Compatible With Someone

Valentine's Day is almost here and it's really that one day where it's hard not to consider your love life.

Whether you're single or in a relationship, it's pretty common to think about what makes you truly compatible with someone else.

We spoke to Married at First Sight expert Mel Schilling recently and she revealed the three things that best predict whether or not you are compatible with someone.. and we've got to say, they're very interesting!

Love dating shows like MAFS? Or want more advice on your love life? Get your ears around our new speed dating podcast, Date For It!

You can grab it on the Hit app!

Don't forget to subscribe via Apple here and Spotify here, and get ready for the first episode to drop on Valentine's Day, February 14 2022!