MAFS Ella's Warning To Anyone Thinking Of Applying For The Show!

"You're pushed to breaking point"

Article heading image for MAFS Ella's Warning To Anyone Thinking Of Applying For The Show!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by MAFS Ella, who gave a warning for those thinking about applying for MAFS, and if those pap pics with Brent mean they're more than friends!

Ella also told us that an item of clothing Mitch wore is a red flag, all about becoming BFF's with Dom and their mum's meeting!

We also find out what the go is with Olivia - has she taken responsibility?

Finally, are Brent and Ella something more?! Plus, her WARNING if you're thinking of applying for the show. 

Missed the chat? Here's what Ella had to say about applying for MAFS & what's going on with Brent: 

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:   

Amber Lowther

29 March 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

TV
MAFS
