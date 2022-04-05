MAFS: Ella Reveals Mitch Ghosted Her After Filming The Reunion

Don't ghost people. Pls and thx xx

Article heading image for MAFS: Ella Reveals Mitch Ghosted Her After Filming The Reunion

Pic: Nine

Being ghosted is never fun, but it probably stings more after you’ve spent time with the ‘ghost’ on one of Australia’s biggest reality shows!

We were joined by MAFS’ Ella, who told us how she found out about Mitch’s alleged ‘side-hustle’ with Tamara, and revealed he left her on read after the show's reunion.

Catch the chat to find out more:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

5 April 2022

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
TV
MAFS
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
TV
MAFS
Hit
Entertainment
TV
MAFS
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs