MAFS: Ella Reveals Mitch Ghosted Her After Filming The Reunion

Being ghosted is never fun, but it probably stings more after you’ve spent time with the ‘ghost’ on one of Australia’s biggest reality shows!

We were joined by MAFS’ Ella, who told us how she found out about Mitch’s alleged ‘side-hustle’ with Tamara, and revealed he left her on read after the show's reunion.

Catch the chat to find out more:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: