MAFS: Cody Explains Why He Brought Up The Photo Scandal At The Dinner Party

This week's Married At First Sight dinner party has all of Australia talking, after a nude photo from Domenica's OnlyFans became basically the only topic of conversation for the entire episode.

The photo was discovered by Olivia, and then circulated amongst the group. At the dinner party, Cody was the one who brought up the photo in front of all the couples.

We had to get the story from the man himself. Cody explained why he chose to bring up the photo scandal at the dinner, and why he's still Team Olivia despite all the drama.

Take a listen:

