MAFS' Bryce & Melissa Went And Got Matching Tattoos And We Demand To See

We thought the curtains had closed on MAFS for 2021 but Bryce and Melissa are back with MORE drama!

Bryce Ruthven joined Hit NSW Breakfast to chat about his big announcement with Melissa, revealing that they are doing a 10-part podcast series to shed light on what life is like after the show!

When revealing what kind of topics they'll be talking about, Bryce mentioned that he and Melissa got matching tattoos... YES, you read that right... MATCHING TATTOOS.

Have a listen below:

Catch up on more interviews like this by downloading the LiSTNR app! Enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one library.