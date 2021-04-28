MAFS' Bryce & Melissa Went And Got Matching Tattoos And We Demand To See

~ Ink is 4va, like our love ~

Article heading image for MAFS' Bryce & Melissa Went And Got Matching Tattoos And We Demand To See

Bryce Ruthven Instagram

We thought the curtains had closed on MAFS for 2021 but Bryce and Melissa are back with MORE drama!

Bryce Ruthven joined Hit NSW Breakfast to chat about his big announcement with Melissa, revealing that they are doing a 10-part podcast series to shed light on what life is like after the show!

When revealing what kind of topics they'll be talking about, Bryce mentioned that he and Melissa got matching tattoos... YES, you read that right... MATCHING TATTOOS.

Have a listen below:

Catch up on more interviews like this by downloading the LiSTNR app! Enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one library.

Entertainment News Team

20 hours ago

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

MAFS
Married At First Sight
Gawndy and Maz
Listen Live!
MAFS
Married At First Sight
Gawndy and Maz
MAFS
Married At First Sight
Gawndy and Maz
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs