101.9 The Fox Melbourne
101.9 The Fox Melbourne

Is your local station, if this isn't right, or you'd like to change this:

Select Your Local Station

MAFS Aleks & Ivan Accidentally Revealed That They're Actually Still Together

WE KNEW IT!

Article heading image for MAFS Aleks & Ivan Accidentally Revealed That They're Actually Still Together

Married At First Sight's newlyweds, Aleks and Ivan might just be your next best bet for the couple who stay together post-drama.

Why?

Well, this morning the couple joined Perth's, Xavier, Juelz and Pete and lets just say the loved-up couple did not hold back after they accidentally admitted this very alluding detail which has us thinking that they are in fact still together...

Tune in below to find out more:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts. 

Eve Swain

an hour ago

Article by:

Eve Swain

MAFS
ivan and aleks
still together
married
Listen Live!
MAFS
ivan and aleks
still together
married
MAFS
ivan and aleks
still together
married
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs