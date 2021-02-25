MAFS Alana Confirms She's Still With Jason & What The Hardest Thing About Being 'So Hot' Is!

Confidence is key!

Article heading image for MAFS Alana Confirms She's Still With Jason & What The Hardest Thing About Being 'So Hot' Is!

Channel 9

Just when you thought you had heard it all, we find out being seen as 'the hot teacher' has its own inherent issues!

Married At First Sight's bride, Alana Lister opened up to the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo about those 'hot teacher' comments about herself and revealed what the hardest part about being 'so hot' at work is. Plus, she also confirms that her marriage with Jason is still going strong! 

Take a listen below:

25 February 2021

