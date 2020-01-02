Madonna Goes Instagram Official with Her New Boyfriend

Well, just when you thought you might be single forever, Madonna has just reminded us all not to fret yet if we haven't found the one because our partner in crime might not even be born yet...

The 61-year-old music icon took to Instagram on New Year's Eve to share a photo of herself and her new boo, the 25-year-old dancer, Ahlamalik Williams.

Yes, if our math is correct that is, in fact, a 36 year age gap - we'll just leave that right here.

The couple were on vacation along with her son, David Banda, who is 14.

“Saying Good-bye to 2019! 🎉🎉🎉 We Continue to Swim with Sharks! And Take the Road Less Traveled by!! 🦈 🦈🦈 #fun #healing #davidbanda @ahla_malik,” Madonna captioned the post.

Later that night, Madonna literally shimmied her way into 2020 in a post where she reflected on her two injuries.

“Bringing in the New Year as best I can with 2 injuries! And yes Im paying for it today……. but i dont regret it because if Ive learned one lesson in life its to have No regrets!!! Ever!!!”

“Life is a journey, a process, and we all make mistakes and we learn from them and move on!! 2019 kicked my ass and taught Madame ❌ some very expensive lessons but she would not trade them for anything for what we risk reveals what we value………..And I am so very blessed and grateful for all the beautiful experiences and souls I have encountered and created with and fallen in love with this past year! ♥️ Here’s to another decade of dreams and Evolution #newyear #newbeginnings #health #happiness #love” she wrote.

I mean, it seems pretty serious between the new love birds, doing better than our single asses. We guess anything is possible these days, after all, it is now 2020!

